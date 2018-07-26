Can't connect right now! retry
Bilawal complains of delay in election results

Thursday Jul 26, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday complained of delay in results of General Election 2018.

"It's now past midnight and I haven’t received official results from any constituency I am contesting myself," the PPP chairman said on Twitter.

Bilawal said that his party's candidates were complaining that their polling agents had been thrown out of polling stations across the country.

He described the expulsion of polling agents as "inexcusable and outrageous."

Nearly all the major political parties voiced their concerns over the unusual delay in elections results across the country and levelled similar allegations.

Among these were Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party and others.

