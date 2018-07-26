Imran Khan makes history by winning five NA seats

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan made history by emerging victorious on five National Assembly seats, the results of the General Election 2018 revealed on Thursday.



The results of General Elections 2018 are still being compiled and as of now, according to the unofficial and unconfirmed results, the PTI has emerged victorious on nearly 120 seats in the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) is the runner up as of now, having secured 64 seats in the NA.

In the General Elections, where on one hand big names such as Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Siraj ul Haq, Pir Sadarruddin Shah, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Mustafa Kamal, Asfandyar Wali Khan and others were defeated, on the other hand, Imran managed to bag every single seat he contested on.

From NA-53 Islamabad, Imran defeated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The PTI chief received 92,891 votes while the PML-N leader managed to get 44,314 votes.

From NA-35 Bannu, MMA candidate Akran Durrani came second with 22,514 votes, while Imran won with 24,317 votes.

From NA-43 Karachi, Imran defeated his opponent from MQM-P Ali Raza Abidi with a heavy margin, where the former got 91,358 votes, while the latter only managed to receive 24,082 votes.

From his home constituency in Mianwali, NA-95, Imran defeated PML-N candidate Obaidullah Shadikhel. The PTI candidate won with 162,499 votes, while his opponent bagged merely 49,505 votes.

The toughest competition to Imran came from Lahore constituency NA-131 where he was up against PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique. The difference between the votes of the two candidates was merely of 600 votes.

Imran’s tally of votes was 84,313 while Rafique’s tally trailed behind at 83,633 votes.