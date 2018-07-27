Rawalpindi's electoral maestro Chaudhry Nisar loses both NA seats

Friday Jul 27, 2018
Veteran politician Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, a political heavyweight of Rawalpindi who has been a member of every National Assembly since 1985, lost both his NA seats — NA-59 and NA-60 — in the July 25 polls.
Moreover, the master of constituency politics also contested from two provincial assembly seats of Punjab — PP-10 and PP-12 — and only managed to win from PP-10.
Nisar remained as the interior minister in the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and only recently parted ways with the party owing to several differences.
Nisar had opposed PML-N supremo’s confrontational approach after his disqualification by the Supreme Court last year and opted to contest the general election as an independent candidate on a ‘jeep’ symbol.
Here’s a breakdown of the constituencies Nisar contested from:
NA-59: Rawalpindi 3 (Chakri/Chaklala)
PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Nisar's old rival, bagged the seat after gaining 89,055 votes while Nisar received 66,369.
NA-63 (Taxila)
Defeated by PTI's Ghulam Sarwar Khan here too, Nisar only managed to get 65,767 votes against his rival's 100,986.
PP-12 (Rawalpindi 7)
PTI’s Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi bagged the seat after getting 27,351 votes against Nisar's 11,099.
PP-10 (Rawalpindi 5)
The only seat one by the Chakri-based politician, Nisar bagged 53,145 votes against independent candidate Naseerul Husnain Shah, who stood second with 22,263 votes.