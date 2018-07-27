Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rawalpindi's electoral maestro Chaudhry Nisar loses both NA seats

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 27, 2018

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has been part of every National Assembly since 1985. Photo: File 

Veteran politician Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, a political heavyweight of Rawalpindi who has been a member of every National Assembly since 1985, lost both his NA seats — NA-59 and NA-60 — in the July 25 polls.

Moreover, the master of constituency politics also contested from two provincial assembly seats of Punjab — PP-10 and PP-12 — and only managed to win from PP-10.

Nisar remained as the interior minister in the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and only recently parted ways with the party owing to several differences.

Nisar had opposed PML-N supremo’s confrontational approach after his disqualification by the Supreme Court last year and opted to contest the general election as an independent candidate on a ‘jeep’ symbol.

Here’s a breakdown of the constituencies Nisar contested from: 

NA-59: Rawalpindi 3 (Chakri/Chaklala)

PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Nisar's old rival, bagged the seat after gaining 89,055 votes while Nisar received 66,369.

NA-63 (Taxila)

Defeated by PTI's Ghulam Sarwar Khan here too, Nisar only managed to get 65,767 votes against his rival's 100,986. 

PP-12 (Rawalpindi 7)

PTI’s Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi bagged the seat after getting 27,351 votes against Nisar's 11,099.

PP-10 (Rawalpindi 5)

The only seat one by the Chakri-based politician, Nisar bagged 53,145 votes against independent candidate Naseerul Husnain Shah, who stood second with 22,263 votes. 

