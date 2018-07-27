Rawalpindi's electoral maestro Chaudhry Nisar loses both NA seats

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has been part of every National Assembly since 1985. Photo: File

Veteran politician Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, a political heavyweight of Rawalpindi who has been a member of every National Assembly since 1985, lost both his NA seats — NA-59 and NA-60 — in the July 25 polls.

Moreover, the master of constituency politics also contested from two provincial assembly seats of Punjab — PP-10 and PP-12 — and only managed to win from PP-10.

Nisar remained as the interior minister in the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and only recently parted ways with the party owing to several differences.

Nisar had opposed PML-N supremo’s confrontational approach after his disqualification by the Supreme Court last year and opted to contest the general election as an independent candidate on a ‘jeep’ symbol.

Here’s a breakdown of the constituencies Nisar contested from:

NA-59: Rawalpindi 3 (Chakri/Chaklala)



PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Nisar's old rival, bagged the seat after gaining 89,055 votes while Nisar received 66,369.

NA-63 (Taxila)

Defeated by PTI's Ghulam Sarwar Khan here too, Nisar only managed to get 65,767 votes against his rival's 100,986.

PP-12 (Rawalpindi 7)



PTI’s Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi bagged the seat after getting 27,351 votes against Nisar's 11,099.

PP-10 (Rawalpindi 5)

The only seat one by the Chakri-based politician, Nisar bagged 53,145 votes against independent candidate Naseerul Husnain Shah, who stood second with 22,263 votes.