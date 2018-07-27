RO rejects Shehbaz's plea challenging Vawda’s victory in NA-249 Karachi

LAHORE: The Returning Officer Pakistan on Friday rejected the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif to recount the vote in the closely contested NA-249 constituency of Karachi.



In the July 25 General Election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Vawda won by 600 votes, beating Shehbaz Sharif, who secured 34626 votes.

Speaking with Geo News, PML-N leader Rana Mashood earlier today confirmed the plea was filed.

Meanwhile, pleas for vote recount filed by PML-N leaders Saad Rafique and Abid Sher Ali were approved by the respective Returning Officers on Friday.



Poll results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan show the PTI leading in the National Assembly. As PTI workers from across the country celebrated the results, the outgoing PML-N rejected the results citing "outright rigging" and accusing officials of preventing its representatives from overseeing the count.