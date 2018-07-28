Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jul 28 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Kaleemullah signs with Turkish Club Izmirspor

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jul 28, 2018

Kaleem, 26, is also known as Pakistan’s Messi and played for KRL from 2009 to 2014. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top footballer Kaleemullah has signed with Turkish Club Izmirspors after completing a transfer from another Turkish Club Ardhanspor.

According to Turkish media, Kaleemullah, who could play in both wing areas, signed with the club during a ceremony attended by President Mustafa Gürkan.

Kaleem, 26, is also known as Pakistan’s Messi and played for KRL from 2009 to 2014 before going to transferred to FC Dordoi club of Kyrgyzstan.

He has also played for American Clubs Sacramanto Republic and Tulsa Roughnecks before coming to Turkey in 2017.

