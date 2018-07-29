PTI, PML-N claim independents on their side as battle to form Punjab govt continues

LAHORE: Senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) claimed on Sunday to have required support of the independent candidates to form the Punjab government.



In Punjab Assembly, PML-N won 127 seats, while PTI is a close second with 123 seats, as per the ECP's results of total 295 total seats. But later the latter increased its tally with the joining of independent candidates in the party fold.

A PTI spokesperson said that with the back-to-back joining the party has emerged as the largest party in terms of seats share in the assembly.

“Our seat share has increased to 131,” a PTI spokesperson claimed. “More independent candidates will join the party by evening. We will soon announce our Chief Minister candidate.”

Meanwhile, the PML-N has also claimed to receive the support of as many as nine independents, making its seat tally reach 136, however it did not announce their names.

Both the parties are required to have the support of at least 148 members to have its chief minister elected.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has refused to extend its support to the PML-N in forming the government in Punjab, sources informed Geo News. The seven provincial members will be giving their votes in favour of the PTI's chief minister nominee.

The party with back-to-back joinings of the independent candidates and now with the support of PML-Q members has emerged, at least on paper, as the largest party in terms of seats share in the assembly with 138 members.