Number games for Punjab CM: PML-Q gives thumbs down to PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid on Sunday refused to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in forming the government in Punjab, sources informed Geo News.



The seven provincial members will be giving their votes in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chief minister nominee.

The decision was taken in party’s consultative meeting chaired by party’s president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Hussain directed the party members to further strengthen the alliance with the PTI, adding that the PML-N has always contacted the party whenever it suits their interests.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq had contacted the PML-Q in a bid to secure support for the government formation in Punjab, the party offered a senior post to the PML-Q in Punjab government, said sources.

PTI requires to have the support of at least 148 members to have its chief minister elected.

The party with back-to-back joinings of the independent candidates and now with the support of PML-Q members has emerged, at least on paper, as the largest party in terms of seats share in the assembly with 138 members.