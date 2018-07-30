PML-N's Rana Sanaullah in Jhang to woo MPA-elect Maulana Muavia Azam

Geo.tv/Files

JHANG: A senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) arrived here in the city to meet an independent MPA-elect to convince the latter to join his party.



Rana Sanaullah, the PML-N leader, met with Maulana Muavia Azam, an independent member of the provincial assembly, while independent candidate Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi was also present.



Afterwards, while speaking to the media, Sanaullah said his party needs 18 members to form the government in Punjab.

"We shall secure the support of the desired number of members in a few days," he noted, before adding: "Unlike the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf], we will not be bringing in one or two members every day."

"We are only ramping up our efforts because the PTI seems to be in a hurry."

The PML-N leader further went on to say that the PTI's "Jehangir Tareen has money and an aeroplane but we don't.



"PTI is engaging in horse-trading. There are reports of offers being made of Rs 100 million and 50 million for the centre and province, respectively."

On the other hand, Maulana Muavia Azam commented that he has official had talks with representatives of both the parties and, therefore, will announce his decision in a couple of days after discussing the matter with his team.

Sanaullah also travelled to Chiniot to talk another independent MPA into joining his side.