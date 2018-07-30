ANP joins BAP to form Balochistan government

President of Awami National Party's Balochistan chapter Asghar Khan Achakzai (left) and Balochistan Awami Party president Jam Kamal. Photo: File

QUETTA: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday announced to support the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to form the provincial government.

Making the announcement at BAP's Quetta office, president of ANP's Balochistan chapter and newly-elected member of the Balochistan Assembly Asghar Khan Achakzai said his party had decided to form the alliance in the province in the larger interest of the province and the people of Balochistan.

"BAP will sincerely strive for legitimate rights of Balochistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and will remove backwardness of the province," he added.

According to BAP president Jam Kamal, independent candidates are also willing to join the party and efforts are underway to contact other parties to form the Balochistan government.

Kamal has surfaced as a strong contender for the chief minister slot.