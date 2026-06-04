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Security forces kill four India-backed terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Military says IBOs were carried out in Dera Ismail Khan and Mohmand districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
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Web Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Pakistan Army personnel travelling on a military vehicle. — AFP/ File
Pakistan Army personnel travelling on a military vehicle. — AFP/ File

Security forces killed four terrorists belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said that intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were carried out in Dera Ismail Khan and Mohmand districts of KP province on the night between June 3 and 4, 2026.

“On the reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district. During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged khwarij location, and after intense exchange of fire, two khwarij, belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Khwarij, were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that another IBO was conducted by security forces in Mohmand district and, in ensuing skilful engagement, two more khwarij were effectively neutralised.

“Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” it added.

It reiterated that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision "Azm e Istehkam" — as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan — by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

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