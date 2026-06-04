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Pur Azm Pakistan launched to link youth with skills, employment opportunities

New platform designed to expand access to skills, employment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities for young people
By
Web Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Pakistani and Unicef officials pictured at the launch event of Pur Azm. — Unicef
Pakistani and Unicef officials pictured at the launch event of Pur Azm. — Unicef

ISLAMABAD: The government, through the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), in partnership with Unicef and Generation Unlimited (GenU), has launched Pur Azm Pakistan, a national platform designed to expand access to skills, employment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities for young people.

"Pakistan's young people represent the country's greatest strength and opportunity," Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said.

"Through Pur Azm, we are building a coordinated national system that connects education, skills and employment. This reflects our commitment to ensuring that every young person can access meaningful pathways to opportunity and contribute to national growth and prosperity," he added.

According to the organisers, Pakistan is home to one of the world's largest youth populations, with nearly 67% of its population under the age of 30. However, an estimated 32 million young people are not in education, employment or training.

Pur Azm seeks to address this challenge by bringing together the government, private sector, development partners and young people to expand pathways to skills development, employment and entrepreneurship, particularly for girls and young people from underserved communities.

"Pakistan has a historic opportunity to turn its youth population into a powerful demographic dividend by enabling pathways from learning to earning at scale," said Unicef Representative in Pakistan Pernille Ironside.

"Pur Azm Pakistan is a transformative step towards building the systems and partnerships needed to expand skills and economic opportunity for all young people, especially those facing the greatest barriers," she added.

The launch also marked the establishment of Friends of GenU Pakistan, a platform bringing together businesses committed to investing in the future of Pakistan's young people.

Through partnerships supporting skills development, entrepreneurship, innovation and work-based learning, the platform will help expand opportunities for young people to successfully transition from education to employment.

"Pur Azm Pakistan and Friends of GenU Pakistan demonstrate how government, business and young people can come together to build a scalable model for skills, entrepreneurship and employment, positioning the country as a global leader in unlocking youth potential for inclusive economic growth," said Kevin Frey, Chief Executive Officer of Generation Unlimited.

The launch featured a Learn-to-Earn Marketplace showcasing youth-led enterprises, innovations and entrepreneurship solutions from across Pakistan, highlighting the talent, creativity and potential of young people.

A high-level dialogue on "Bridging Ambition and Opportunity" brought together policymakers, private sector leaders and young people to explore pathways to digital employment, green economy opportunities, skills reform and entrepreneurship.

Pur Azm and Friends of GenU Pakistan will expand pathways to skills, employment and entrepreneurship for young people across the country, with the aim of helping millions successfully transition from learning to earning and contribute to Pakistan's future growth and prosperity.

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