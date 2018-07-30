Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MMA retains NA-49 seat against PTI following vote recount

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 30, 2018

MMA's Jamal Uddin won the NA-49 seat with 7,794 votes, defeating Dost Muhammad Khan of PTI who received 6,606 votes

Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA) candidate Muhammad Jamal Uddin has retained his seat from NA-49 South Waziristan Agency 1 Tribal Area 10 following a vote recount in the constituency.

Jamal Uddin won the NA-49 seat with 7,794 votes, defeating Dost Muhammad Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who received 6,606 votes.

MMA has also maintained its victory after a vote recount in PK-93 Lakki Marwat 3. PTI candidate Tariq Saeed had requested a recount after losing to MMA candidate Anwar Hayat Khan.

Anwar Hayat Khan won the seat with 17,114 votes, while Tariq Saeed was the runner-up with 16,342 votes.

Vote recounting is under way in different consistencies across the country, including NA-108 Faisalabad 8, NA-106 Faisalabad 6, and NA-140 Kasur 4.

Meanwhile, PPP candidate Syed Ali Moosa Gilani, the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, has boycotted the vote recount in NA-157 Multan 4, where he lost to PTI’s Zain Qureshi.

Moosa Gilani’s brother, Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, who contested on PPP’s ticket from NA-154 Multan 1, has also boycotted the vote recount. He lost to PTI candidate Ahmed Hussain Dehr.

Both the brothers have decided to approach the court over the matter. 

Khawaja Asif retains NA-73 seat following vote recount

Votes are being re-tabulated in different constituencies across the country for a second day

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif retained his NA-73 Sialkot 2 seat after a re-tabulation of votes in the constituency. 

The vote recount was completed in NA-73 with Asif receiving 45 more votes than before. The vote count of PTI's Muhammad Usman Dar, who had requested the re-tally in the constituency, increased by 132 but he still remained behind the PML-N leader.

