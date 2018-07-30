Mushtaq Raisani, Khalid Langove get bail in 'mega corruption case'

Mushtaq Raisani after his arrest in May 2016. Photo: File

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) approved on Monday the bail pleas of former Balochistan finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani and former finance adviser to chief minister Balochistan Mir Khalid Langove.

The BHC set bail at Rs5 million each for the two accused in the mega corruption scandal.

In May 2016, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided Raisani’s office and formally placed him under arrest. They also raided his residence and seized Rs730 million in cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs40 million. Further investigations revealed that the finance secretary also possessed valuable illegal properties in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

Several others, including Langove, were also arrested by NAB in what came to be known as the 'mega corruption scandal'.

The NAB, on July 11, recovered assets worth Rs1.3 billion from Raisani, sources informed Geo News.

According to information received from sources, the assets recovered from Raisani were obtained through corrupt practices.



The same day, Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal handed over the documents and keys recovered from Raisani to interim Balochistan Chief Minister Alauddin Marri during a ceremony held at the bureau's provincial headquarters.

During the ceremony, Justice (retd) Iqbal said that assets worth Rs650 million were recovered during a raid from Raisani's home. The assets included foreign currencies, prize bonds, and jewellery among other things.

Documents of cars recovered from the former Balochistan finance secretary's DHA residence in Karachi were formally transferred to the provincial government as well.

In 2017, the team, including Balochistan Finance Department Additional Secretary Ashaq Jamali, along with the Sindh government as well as Karachi DHA officials started working on transferring the registries of illegal properties to the Balochistan government.

The efforts of the NAB Balochistan investigation team bore fruit as the illegal properties were transferred and handed over to the Balochistan government.