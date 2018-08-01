After Chinese, PTI has now tweeted in Turkish

Imran Khan. Photo: File

Days after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) official Twitter account sent out a message in the Chinese language, it has now tweeted in Turkish.

In a series of tweets in Turkish, the PTI account announced that President Recep Tayyip Ergodan telephoned PM-elect Imran Khan to congratulate him over his victory in the July 25 polls.

"President Erdogan congratulated Imran Khan by telephone," one of the tweets read.

“He stressed the importance of further development of Turkey-Pakistan relations,” another said.



While a third translated to, “Imran Khan thanked President Erdogan for his sensitivity.”



On July 27, the PTI’s official Twitter account sent out its first-ever message in the Chinese language.



The tweet reiterated Imran Khan's message from his victory speech in which he had said he would work on strengthening and improving Pakistan’s relations with China.

A day earlier, Erdogan called Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan and congratulated him.



According to Turkey's Anadolu Agency, the PTI head called Erdogan's "leadership an example for the Islamic world".

The two nations "enjoy exceptional relations and the new government would further strengthen these ties", Anadolu Agency quoted Imran as saying.