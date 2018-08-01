Rana Sanaullah retains NA-106 seat against PTI following vote recount

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah won NA-106 Faisalabad 6 against PTI candidate Nisar Ahmed Jutt

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has retained his seat from NA-106 Faisalabad 6 against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf following a vote recount in the constituency.

Sanaullah, a former Punjab law minister, won the NA-106 seat with 106,310 votes, defeating PTI candidate Nisar Ahmed Jutt who received 103,779 votes.

A recount in the constituency, carried out on Jutt’s request, showed Sanaullah still leading the tally with 106,137 votes, and the PTI candidate trailing with 103,899 votes, according to unofficial, unconfirmed results.

Meanwhile, vote recount is under way in NA-108 Faisalabad 8 constituency where PTI’s Farrukh Habib won with 112,740 votes, defeating PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali who managed 111,529 votes.