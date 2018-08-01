Wrestler Inam Butt unfit ahead of Asian Games

Inam Butt had bagged a gold for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year. Photo: File

Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt has been deemed unfit for the upcoming Asian Games taking place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

With Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asian Games still being finalised, the country had its hopes pinned onto the shoulders of Inam, who had bagged a gold for the country in the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.

However, the wrestler will not be taking part in the games later this month due to a knee injury that he sustained during training.

According to the wrestler, the doctors have ordered him a month’s rest to recover from the injury.

“Since there is less than a month left for the Asian Games, I have decided to withdraw my name,” Inam said.

Disappointed but determined, he added that his next target is the World Championships which is two months away.

He further said that unless wrestlers are given training of international standard, there should not be expectations from them to win medals.

Inam pointed out there are 18 wrestlers training in the camp who are not up to the mark.

Instead of spending money on 18 wrestlers, the money should be spent on three or four wrestlers that have the potential of winning medals for the country, he reasoned.