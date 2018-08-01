MQM-P decides to side with PTI in Centre

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has made a decision to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in forming the federal government, it emerged on Wednesday.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while speaking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, confirmed his party’s leaning after the results of the General Election 2018.

“The Pakistan Peoples’ Party does not need anyone in Sindh. The MQM-P will sit alongside the PTI on government benches,” he said.

“We respect everyone’s mandate and want everyone to respect ours,” said the MQM-P convener.

He said that after a ‘series of experiences’ it was unlikely to join the PPP.

While responding to a question, Siddiqui said that the MQM-P will not be attending the All Parties’ Conference on Thursday.

“We are not aspirant of any office or ministry position,” said Siddiqui.

He further said that party even as a part of the Opposition they were a part of forming the government.

The party convener further said that Karachi has an issue of sewerage and water scarcity, adding that the demands of the MQM-P representatives will not change.

Earlier in the day, the PPP had told the MQM-P that it must make a choice between joining the federal government and Sindh government.

The MQM-P clinched 16 seats in the Sindh Assembly in the July 25 general election, and has six seats in the National Assembly.

The PTI had invited the party to join it in the Centre.