Additional assistant commissioner gunned down in Tank district

Thursday Aug 02, 2018

Representational image. Photo: File

TANK: District Tank additional assistant commissioner was shot dead on Thursday, police said.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Karamatullah Kundi was on his way to the office from his house when he was targeted by unknown gunmen at Traffic Point in Tank, police said.

A passer-by was also injured during the gunfire and is under treatment at a hospital, the officers added.

The gunmen fled the scene soon after.

“It appears to be a case of personal enmity,” police said while adding that further investigations are under way.

