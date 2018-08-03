NAB summons Imran Khan on August 7 in helicopter misuse case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on August 7 in an ongoing inquiry against his alleged misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's helicopters.



"Imran used two helicopters belonging to the KP government for a total of 74 hours," NAB officials said.

“Statements of KP CM Pervez Khattak and aviation authorities in the case have been recorded,” the NAB official said.

The PTI chairman is accused of illegally using an Mi-17 and an Ecureuil helicopter belonging to the KP government for a total of 74 hours, causing a loss of Rs2.1 million to the national exchequer.

Earlier on July 18, Imran had sought time to appear before NAB as he “was busy with election campaigning”.

On January 29 this year, Geo News reported that the former KP government spent millions of rupees on Imran's use of the provincial government's helicopters.

NAB chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal in February directed the bureau to launch a probe against the PTI chief and then-KP chief minister Pervez Khattak over unofficial use of two government helicopters by misusing authority.

Khattak has already appeared before NAB in the past regarding the case.