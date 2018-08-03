Eight independent MNAs-elect have joined PTI, claims Fawad Chaudhry

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: A total of eight independent candidates elected to the National Assembly have joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf so far, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has claimed.

Thirteen independents won seats in the National Assembly during the general election on July 25. Six of these candidates have already joined the PTI, sources had said earlier.

The number of converts, however, is set to rise as two more independent MNAs-elect are in talks to join the Imran Khan-led party, Chaudhry said.

The PTI chairman has summoned an important meeting today, where party leaders would discuss how to go about forming a government in the centre and provinces with the allies.

Among the leaders to attend the meeting are PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen, who has been wooing the victorious independent candidates following the PTI’s triumph in the elections.

MQM-P delegation to meet Imran Khan at Bani Gala

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan is set to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence today, sources said.

The MQM-P delegation met Jahangir Tareen in Islamabad earlier today to discuss a possible alliance with the PTI.

Party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is leading the MQM-P delegation, will put forth his party's demands in exchange of joining the treasury benches with the PTI, sources informed Geo News.

If the first round of talks with PTI leaders Arif Alvi and Tareen are successful, the delegation will then head to Imran Khan's residence in Bani Gala for a final round of talks, the sources said.

The MQM-P team includes Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari, Waseem Akhtar, and Kunwar Naveed Jamil.

The party clinched 16 seats in the Sindh Assembly in the July 25 general election, and has six seats in the National Assembly. Earlier this week, it announced it had decided to join the PTI to form the federal government.