Police arrest land mafia suspect who tried to seize Karachi school

KARACHI: Police said on Friday they have arrested the main accused who, as part of a land mafia, attempted to seize a government school building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-6.



Geo News reported earlier this week that the building of Government Ali Muhammad Iqbal Elementary School was locked down by the land mafia, who forced the students out on the street to study. After the news was aired, Karachi Police chief Mushtaq Meher took notice of the incident and visited the area, following which police also sprang into action.

The main suspect, Riaz Maher, was arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal while one of his accomplices, Soba Khan, was also nabbed earlier, police said. Raids are under way to arrest others suspected to be part of the land mafia, police officials added.

The school has around 150 children enrolled, and has been under the government authority since 25 years.

The school administration said they have been receiving threats from unknown people, and the land mafia had even started construction inside the school.

