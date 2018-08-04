Zardari, Talpur fail to appear before FIA again, object against JIT head

FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money-laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur again failed to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday in an ongoing money-laundering probe against them.

The brother-sister duo, despite being issued notices by the FIA to appear before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the matter, decided to skip the hearing today citing their reservations against the head of the JIT.

Talpur's counsel Farooq H. Naik raised objections against the JIT head, Najaf Mirza, and petitioned the FIA to replace him and constitute a new investigative team.



The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money-laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Talpur. Zardari’s close aide and former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai was arrested earlier this month in connection with the probe.



Zardari and Talpur had also failed to appear before the agency despite being summoned on July 11. Talpur had subsequently asked the FIA for more time to submit a response in the case.

The agency, on August 1, had issued notices to both to appear today before a JIT in Islamabad formed to probe the allegations.

Sources informed Geo News on Friday that a team of FIA officials had collected evidence in the Rs35 billion money laundering case, and handed it over to the JIT.



According to the sources, money trail of Rs23 billion out of Rs35 billion had been obtained so far.

The sources said that the JIT had decided not to register further cases with regard to money laundering until the next hearing of the case by the Supreme Court on August 6.

They added that legal action would be taken against the former president and his sister if they failed to appear before the JIT.

