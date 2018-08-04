At least 18 killed in Kohat bus-tanker collision

KOHAT: At least 18 people were killed including women and children in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker on Saturday, confirmed local police.



The road accident took place near Samari area of Kohat district, while the ill-fated bus was on its way to Karachi from Buner.

The deceased included two women and two minors, police said. The incident also left 38 passengers wounded.

Rescue members immediately rushed to the site of the incident and shifted the bodies and wounded persons to District Headquarters Hospital.