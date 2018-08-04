Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Aug 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

At least 18 killed in Kohat bus-tanker collision

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Aug 04, 2018

KOHAT: At least 18 people were killed including women and children in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker on Saturday, confirmed local police.

The road accident took place near Samari area of Kohat district, while the ill-fated bus was on its way to Karachi from Buner.

The deceased included two women and two minors, police said. The incident also left 38 passengers wounded.

Rescue members immediately rushed to the site of the incident and shifted the bodies and wounded persons to District Headquarters Hospital.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM