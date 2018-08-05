Death toll goes up to 20 in Kohat bus-tanker collision

KOHAT: At least 20 people were killed including women and children in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker on Saturday night, Geo News reported.



According to rescue sources, two bodies were removed from underneath the tanker and moved to the District Headquarters Hospital adding that the rescue operation has been completed.

Furthermore, bodies of the deceased have been moved to different hospitals around Malakand.

The deceased included two women and two minors, police said. The incident also left 35 passengers wounded.



The road accident took place near Samari area of Kohat district, while the ill-fated bus was on its way to Karachi from Buner.

Rescue members had immediately rushed to the site of the incident and shifted the bodies and wounded persons to District Headquarters Hospital.