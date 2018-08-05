Housing scheme scam: NAB summons Saad Rafique, brother on August 15

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has summoned former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique on August 15, sources informed Geo News.



The source said that the brothers have been summoned with relevant record in an inquiry into a private housing scheme scam.

On March 28, Khawaja Saad Rafique had appeared before the NAB Lahore in an investigation pertaining to housing scam.

A three-member team had investigated the former federal minister in relation to a corruption probe into a private housing scheme reportedly owned by them in Lahore.

Addressing a press conference after NAB appearance, the former railways minister remarked that the slogan for accountability has been chanted for a different purpose.

He remarked that he answered all questions of the NAB, adding that his stance on NAB has been the same since the first day.

“We have worked selflessly for the country’s benefit. Some forces are engaging in efforts to malign politicians,” he said.

“Only two are left for the government to complete tenure and I can assure that that I have taken my best efforts to improve the railways department,” he added.

Asking political leaders to stop name-calling, he said, “It’s not right to call each other thieves.”