PTI MPA-elect Tariq Dreshak laid to rest in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) newly-elected member of provincial assembly from Punjab Tariq Khan Dreshak was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in village Ahsani on Sunday.



Dreshak, who won the general election on PTI’s ticket from PP-296 Rajanpur, died of brain haemorrhage at a private hospital in Multan. He was initially hospitalised in Rajanpur but was shifted to Multan when his condition deteriorated, where he passed away while on a ventilator.

Thousands of people, including politicians, attended his funeral in his hometown of Rajanpur.

PTI chairman Imran Khan expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family via a post on Twitter.

Tariq Dreshak was nephew of MNA-elect Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, and cousin of MPA-elect Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak. In 2015, he was elected as chairman of Union Council Ahsani.

The deceased was the brother of DPO Sargodha Zubaira Khan Dreshak and DSP Punjab Police Ibrahim Khan Dreshak.

He has left behind a wife, a son and three daughters.