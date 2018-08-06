Youth prime target of Pakistan’s enemies in hybrid war: COAS

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his confidence and optimism that Pakistan youth, realising their potential, will lead Pakistan to a new era of peace and progress.



The COAS made this remarks while addressing and interacting with youth during their ongoing annual internship programme at the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate on Monday.

While speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them.

He said that state is determined to root out extremism and terrorism for which youth has an important role to play.

COAS said that the nature and the character of war have changed. Youth now is the prime target of our enemies in the hybrid war.

He advised the youth to stay determined and defeat all such threats to take Pakistan forward to its rightful destination.

Acknowledging efforts of youth on the historic merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), COAS said that this mainstreaming shall facilitate bringing enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development for the long-neglected and terrorism rid area.

COAS emphasised that education has to stay as our national priority and Pakistan Army is determined to provide wholehearted support towards this state objective, especially in Balochistan.

Establishment of NUST Campus in Balochistan and Khush Hal Balochistan are a testimony of our commitment, he remarked.