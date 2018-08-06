Karachi man 'unaware' of Rs8bn deposit in bank account

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious bank accounts. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), during investigations of Rs35 billion money laundering case, found Rs8 billion in the bank account of a Karachi man, FIA sources informed Geo News Monday, but the citizen has expressed lack of knowledge about the huge sum.



According to sources, the citizen, Adnan Javed, had deposited Rs5000 to open three accounts under the title of a company, Lucky International, two years ago. But he never checked his account balance.

However, the FIA questionnaire, during the money laundering probe, struck him like a bomb. The sources said that Javed recorded statements with the FIA in Karachi and Islamabad, after which he was presented before the DG FIA.

DG Bashir Memon told the man that there were Rs8 billion in his account and inquired him as to where did the money come from.

At this, the citizen replied that he was not aware as to wherefrom this money was deposited into his account.

Javed was also presented before the Supreme Court for recording his statement.

The probe

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious bank accounts. The inquiry started when the financial monitoring unit of the State Bank of Pakistan generated a 'suspicious transaction report' in January this year regarding ten bank accounts.

Sources maintain that over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at a private bank were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made. The amount according to FIA sources is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

But despite these huge transactions, the bank officials never reported them to the authorities concerned, including the FIA.