Tuesday Aug 07 2018
Mother kills two daughters in Nawabshah

Tuesday Aug 07, 2018

NAWABSHAH: A mother allegedly killed two of her daughters in the Daur Tehsil of Nawabshah on Monday night, Geo News reported.

According to the father, the mother is mentally unstable and locked her three daughters inside a trunk for irritating her.

That caused nine-month-old Amna and seven-year-old Sania to suffocate to death, while the third, a nine-year-old, was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the police said. 

Earlier this year, a woman murdered her husband and their four children in Jauharabad before turning herself in. The suspect surrendered herself at the local police station after allegedly killing her husband, two sons and two daughters in Jauharabad city of Punjab’s Khushab district.

