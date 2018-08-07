PIA achieves new milestone in engineering and maintenance

A PIA Airbus A320 aircraft pictured as it takes off from the runway. Photo: File

Pakistan International Airline's Engineering and Maintenance Department has achieved another milestone by successfully completing a major check on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft, a statement by the national carrier said.

According to PIA, the airline was able to complete the maintenance check through the expertise of its engineers who worked with complete dedication to perform the check within the planned time.

"The aircraft rolled out with fresh paint and renewed cabin interior," reads the press release.

This is the third aircraft to have undergone the 12-yearly in-house check.

The maintenance exercise will help the airline save over a million dollars, PIA said. The national carrier's engineering department aims to upgrade its maintenance capabilities to include all aircraft types operating in Pakistan.

With clients including Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Oman Air, and Gulf Air, the engineering department aims to become the leading maintenance services provider in Pakistan as well as the entire region.