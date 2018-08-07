MMA nominates Maulana Asad Mehmood as deputy speaker NA

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal nominated on Tuesday Maulana Asad Mehmood as its candidate for deputy speaker National Assembly, Geo News reported.



MMA’s Shah Owais Noorani remarked that the decision was made during a party meeting chaired by chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

On Monday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unanimously nominated Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for the prime minister, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the party's central executive committee in Lahore on Monday, which deliberated upon a strategy to form government in the centre and Punjab.

The meeting had senior party leaders in attendance, who were consulted over the results of General Election 2018.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Aurangzeb said the PML-N would continue to struggle together with other political parties, adding that they had directed concerned individuals to prepare 'white papers' with regard to the recently-held polls in the country.

The PML-N spokesperson said that a protest would be staged outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad on August 8, which would be participated in by all ticket-holders of the party.

She further said the meeting decided to continue its legal struggle against National Accountability Bureau's decisions, and denounced the verdict against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar.