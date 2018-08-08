Islamabad police arrest suspects in F-9 park rape case

ISLAMABAD: A 22-year-old woman was raped in the capital city's F-9 park, police said Wednesday.



According to the first information report (FIR) filed with the police, employees stationed at the park tried to intimidate and blackmail a girl by threatening to level allegations of indecent acts against her. The alleged culprits then took Rs2,000 bribe from her and told her to leave the park via a route through the woods.

The accused, including two guards of a private company and two employees of City District Administration, cornered the woman, after which one of them raped her.

All four suspects involved in the heinous crime have been arrested, while police said two of them — gardener Shiraz Kiyani and guard Murad Khan — have confessed to the crime. One of the two men subjected the women to abuse, it is said.

Later, the survivor identified the spot of crime to the police.