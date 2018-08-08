Tragic memories of 2016 Quetta suicide attack still alive: CM

QUETTA: Caretaker Balochistan chief minister Allauddin Marri said the tragic memories of August 8, 2016 were still alive when 74 people, including 54 lawyers, were martyred in a suicide attack at Civil Hospital Quetta.



The nation could never forget its martyrs, including lawyers and personnel of security forces, he said in a statement on the eve of the second anniversary of the deadly attack.

The chief minister appreciated the security forces who had successfully eliminated the mastermind and the facilitators of the tragedy.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyred lawyers, he said both internal and external enemies were hatching conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan through terrorist activities.

The terrorists, he added, were targeting educated persons including lawyers, citizens and security forces, with an aim to disturb peace in the province of Balochistan.

The brave security forces, however, were conducting successful raids under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to eradicate terrorists from the country, including Balochistan, he said.

The backbone of terrorists had been broken as only a few were still operative in the area, he noted.

Marri vowed such cowardly attacks could not weaken the morale of the nation and the security forces.

He further appreciated the lawyers’ community for their commitment as they continued their services for the betterment of the country.

The province is observing black day today in memory of the victims of the suicide attack. The Balochistan Bar Council as well as other lawyers’ associations have boycotted today’s proceedings in mourning. Black flags have also been hoisted at court buildings across the province in memory of the martyrs.