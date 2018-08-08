Imran to stay at Punjab House CM annexe after becoming PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque on Wednesday said Imran Khan will reside at the Punjab House chief minister annexe after taking oath as the prime minister.



Speaking to the media in the federal capital, Haque said he had visited the Punjab House chief minister annexe at Imran's behest. "Imran will reside at the annexe during the week and go to his personal residence over the weekends," he said.

In his first speech after PTI stood victorious in the July 25 polls, Imran had said he was likely to turn the Prime Minister House into an educational institute. "Our government will decide what we will do with the PM House. We want to turn it into an educational or public institution," he had said.

The PTI chief had also promised to convert governor houses into public spaces which would collect revenue.

'Ready to cooperate with protestors'

Commenting on the major opposition parties that are protesting in the federal capital, Haque said the PTI-led government was ready to cooperate if the protestors wanted to resolve the matter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque pictured while speaking to the media in Islamabad here on August 8, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab

"The system installed by Election Commission of Pakistan is exceedingly faulty and requires to be overhauled," he said. "We will improve the system so the future elections can be conducted with ease and nobody gets a chance to complain."

'Not opposed to recount in NA-131'

The PTI spokesperson also discussed poll results of the NA-131 Lahore 9 constituency.

"We are not opposed to re-tabulation in NA-131," he said. "Five members of our party were ready for a recount. The issue of four other constituencies will also be resolved by tomorrow."

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique—who lost the election to Imran from NA-131—had challenged the returning officer's decision to not open the entire constituency in the Lahore High Court (LHC). After the LHC had ruled in Rafique's favour, the Supreme Court suspended the former's verdict and ordered re-tabulation to be halted.