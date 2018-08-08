SC restores Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court restored on Wednesday the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, suspending the decision of Supreme Appellate Court GB.

During hearing by a three-member bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked the order has been restored as people of GB should have the same rights as those in other parts of the country.

He said the SC accepted the Centre’s request against the GB court on the GB Order 2018 as it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that people of the region get basic facilities.

The GB Order 2018, which was promulgated in May, replaced the GB Empowerment and Self-Governance Order, 2009. The new order is said to provide political, administrative, financial and judicial powers to people in the region.

Moreover, the new order shifted powers from the GB council — including those related to passing laws on mineral and tourism —to the GB Assembly.

However, many people in GB voiced objections to the order, including a member of the GB council, Saeed Afzal.

Afzal, who had filed the petition before the law was promulgated, was of the view that the new order should not be introduced till their tenure was completed.

Nevertheless, the federal government promulgated the GB Order 2018 during the last days of its tenure.