Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mahar transferred

KARACHI: Authorities on Wednesday transferred Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mahar and directed him to report to Central Police Office (CPO) Sindh, read a notification.



A grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, Mahar was transferred "in exercise of authority conferred vide para 96(c) of the judgement of Honourable High Court of Sindh," read the notification issued from the office of IG Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi.

Mahar had taken charge of Karachi police chief in July, 2015.

Meanwhile, sources informed Geo News that top cop has relinquished his charge as Additional IG Karachi.

Additional IG Finance Dr Ameer Sheikh has been given the charge of Karachi police, the sources added.