Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 08 2018
By
Talha Hashmi

Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mahar transferred

By
Talha Hashmi

Wednesday Aug 08, 2018

KARACHI: Authorities on Wednesday transferred Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mahar and directed him to report to Central Police Office (CPO) Sindh, read a notification.

A grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, Mahar was transferred "in exercise of authority conferred vide para 96(c) of the judgement of Honourable High Court of Sindh," read the notification issued from the office of IG Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi.

Mahar had taken charge of Karachi police chief in July, 2015.

Meanwhile, sources informed Geo News that top cop has relinquished his charge as Additional IG Karachi.

Additional IG Finance Dr Ameer Sheikh has been given the charge of Karachi police, the sources added.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM