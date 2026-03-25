FO condemns sentencing of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi, two others by Indian court

Kashmiri women activist Asiya Andrabi. — X/@PMofAJK/File

Foreign Office terms verdict grave miscarriage of justice.

Concerns raised over due process, judicial independence.

Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmiri self-determination.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the sentencing of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi and two other women activists by an Indian court, terming the move a "grave miscarriage of justice and part of a broader crackdown on dissent."

In a statement, the Foreign Office categorically rejected the life imprisonment awarded to prominent Andrabi, along with 30-year prison sentences handed to her associates, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen, by a Delhi court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Andrabi, who founded a Kashmiri rights group called Dukhtaran-i-Millat, or Daughters of the Nation, which was later banned by the Indian government, was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency in April 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh of the specially designated National Investigating Agency Court in Delhi handed down the sentences after hearing arguments about the quantum of punishment, Indian media reported.

The three were convicted on January 14, 2026, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including "charges of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and waging war against the state.”

The FO, in today's statement, said the verdict reflected the continuing suppression of fundamental rights in IIOJK and formed part of a pattern of politically motivated prosecutions aimed at silencing voices advocating the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.

It expressed serious concerns over due process, judicial independence and adherence to international human rights obligations, warning that such actions undermine the rule of law.

Referring to Andrabi’s long-standing role as a vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause, Pakistan said her conviction highlighted the shrinking space for political expression and civil liberties in the occupied territory.

The statement noted that such measures risk exacerbating tensions and undermining prospects for peace and stability in South Asia.

Islamabad urged the international community, including the United Nations and global human rights organisations, to take immediate notice of the development and hold India accountable for its actions in IIOJK.

It also called for the protection of the political, social and human rights of the Kashmiri people, including their right to freedom of expression and a fair trial.

Reiterating its consistent stance, Pakistan affirmed its unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.