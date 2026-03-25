In call with MBS, PM Shehbaz calls for 'end to hostilities and return to normalcy'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embrace each other on the day they sign a defence agreement, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 17, 2025. — Reuters

PM lauds Kingdom for demonstrating restraint in crisis.

Premier Shehbaz calls for unity, harmony in ranks of Ummah.

Saudi Crown Prince appreciates Pakistan’s peace efforts.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin and called for an "immediate end to hostilities and return to normalcy" amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the premier reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed complete solidarity and unequivocal support for the Kingdom and its people, in these challenging times.

While appreciating the leadership of the Kingdom for demonstrating remarkable restraint in the current crisis, PM Shehbaz reassured that Pakistan would always stand by Saudi Arabia and its people, just as they had always supported Pakistan, through thick and thin.

The prime minister called for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to normalcy so that the regional situation could be stabilised. He called for unity and harmony in the ranks of the Ummah, which was needed more than ever before.

He briefed the Saudi Crown Prince on Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic outreach to all parties, urging de-escalation and resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Crown Prince deeply appreciated Pakistan’s peace efforts. Both leaders agreed to maintain their close coordination between the two countries, at all levels.

Separately, the prime minister — in a post on X — said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince to convey warm Eid ul Fitr greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the royal family and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

"I reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity and unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia in these challenging times," he wrote.

PM Shehbaz further said he stressed the urgent need for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and unity in the ranks of the Ummah.

The remarks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, with Tehran retaliating by targeting US bases across the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, with missiles and drones.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) in September last year, which treats an attack on either nation as an act of aggression against both.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz said that Islamabad was ready to host talks between the US and Iran to settle the conflict in the Middle East.

"Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," he wrote on X.

Trump also reposted the premier's offer for hosting dialogue between the US and Iran on his Truth Social handle.

The development comes a day after Trump said the US and Iran had held "very good and productive" conversations about a "complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East".

Over the past 48 hours, Pakistan, in close coordination with Turkey and Egypt, has played a pivotal role in back-channel diplomacy, relaying messages between the US and Iran to prevent further conflict and maintain stability in the region.