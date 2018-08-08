Minor girls found dead in Cholistan were raped before murder: report

BAHAWALNAGAR: Three minor girls, who were found dead in Fort Abbas town in Cholistan desert area, were raped before murder, revealed a sub-committee investigating the case.



The girls—aged 12, nine and six—were found dead on June 13. The police had initially claimed that the girls had died a natural death.

A sub-committee submitted its report on the murder of three related girls in Cholistan to the Standing Committee of Senate on Wednesday.

In the report, forensic expert Dr Waqas claims that the evidence presented by the police was incorrect. The samples taken from the bodies were not sent in a secured manner to the laboratory. “It seems as if the samples were wasted intentionally,” he notes, remarking the police should provide complete protection to the lady doctor and her husband conducting the postmortem.

Following the sub-committee briefing, the standing committee suggested that a case should be registered against the officers who hid the facts. Federal and provincial governments should form a joint-investigation team to probe into the incident, adding that the JIT should be headed by an officer holding the post of AIG.

During the briefing, Senator Rehman Malik questioned how the deputy commissioner claimed that the girls died a natural death.

A case has been registered against unidentified people, said the police. Over which Senator Rana Maqbool remarked that the incident occurred three months ago but FIR was registered only two days ago.

Senator Azam Swati remarked that the police officers who tried to hide the facts should be suspended.