ECP accepts Imran, Sadiq, Khattak and Fazl's apologies for using indecent language

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday accepted the apologies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for using indecent language during their election campaigns.



“Do not use such language in the future,” a four-member bench of the ECP headed by the chief election commissioner warned the four leaders while accepting their apologies.

The ECP also ordered that Khattak's victory notification, which had been previously withheld, be issued.

Earlier today, the four politicians had tendered their separate apologies to the ECP. However, the bench had reserved its decision in the cases.

Lawyer Kamran Murtaza, who was representing Sadiq, submitted an apology on behalf of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader. The bench also played a clip of the NA speaker using derogatory language against the ECP, after which his lawyer issued an apology once again.

Meanwhile, Khattak appeared before the ECP himself and apologised.

Further, PTI chairman's counsel Babar Awan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman's lawyers also appeared before the four-member bench and tendered apologies on behalf of their clients.



Last month, the ECP had issued notices to the four politicians for using indecent language during their election campaigns.



The ECP had said notices were taken on the basis of media reports suggesting the use of foul language by the leaders.