pakistan
Thursday Aug 09 2018
By
Waqar Satti

Caretaker PM forwards summary for NA session on August 13

Thursday Aug 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk formally forwarded a summary on Thursday summoning the next session of the National Assembly (NA) on August 13.

According to the PM's spokesperson, a summary of the notification has been sent to President Mamnoon Hussain. A formal notification for the NA session will be issued in a while.

On the first day of the session, the newly elected NA members will take oath of their office. This will be followed by the elections of the speaker, the deputy speaker and the leader of the house.

According to the law, the NA session is to be called before August 15; however, the session cannot be summoned unless a notification has been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

