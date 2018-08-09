Imran asks Firdous Shamim to 'remain silent' on MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi confirmed on Thursday that party chief Imran Khan has warned him against making statements against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.



Speaking to media outside Bani Gala, Naqvi that the party's main agenda right now is to form government wherever they can, while party leader Khurram Zaman said that the most important task right now for them is to “save Sindh from the Pakistan Peoples Party”.

Naqvi on Sunday said that the alliance with MQM-P was made due to certain necessities.

While addressing a press conference, Naqvi had said that he stood by his accusations levelled against the MQM and the party went into alliance with the MQM because they had not enough party votes to elect Imran Khan as leader of the house in the national assembly.

The comments has generated strong response from the MQM-P.

PTI leader Naeemul Haque later said Naqvi's remarks did not reflect party policy but were, in fact, his own opinion, and did not benefit the party in any way.

"The alliance with MQM is a strategy, not a necessity," Haque added.