Imran to be elected PM in first round of voting, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry Said on Thursday that party Chairman Imran Khan will be elected prime minister of the country ‘within the first round’ of vote in the parliament.



The PTI spokesman was addressing a press conference in the capital, where he claimed that his party has support of 180 members in the National Assembly.

He further said that the PTI has 186 members in the Punjab Assembly, which will suffice for claiming majority.

The PTI spokesman said that summoning a session of the National Assembly is the responsibility of the caretaker government, adding that a summary has been sent to summon the session on August 13.

“Imran can take oath on August 15, 16 or 17, and where he will live as a premier is yet to be decided,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the international leaders are contacting Imran Khan already. “We have decided to review the foreign policy,” said the party spokesman.

While speaking about General Election 2018, the PTI spokesman said that his party received a huge mandate from Karachi and they will fill the ‘political vacuum’ in the city.