Feudal lord slashes off 12-year-old servant's toes in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A feudal lord allegedly physically abused a minor domestic help he had employed at his residence here in the Factory Area police station jurisdiction and cut off the child's toes, police said, after filing a first information report (FIR) over the incident.



Authorities say they have arrested three suspects named in the case. The detained tormentors were identified as Rafaqat, Altaf, and Ittefaq.

According to the FIR filed at the Factory Area police station, Shahbaz, the complainant, alleged that Rafaqat swung an axe on the foot of his 12-year-old son, Nadir, who was on duty at the feudal lord's lair but had refused to work.

During the axe attack, Rafaqat slashed off two of the boy's toes.

Shahbaz, the victim's father, further accused Rafaqat of keeping his son locked up for 13 days in his haveli (mansion).



The arrests were made after police conducted the medical treatment and analysis and filed the FIR.