Imran decides to appoint Shah Farman as KP governor: sources

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has decided to appoint party member Shah Farman as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said on Friday.



According to sources, the decision was made in the PTI KP chapter session, which was presided over by Imran Khan.

The session was also attended by the party’s provincial leadership which included Mahmood Khan, Pervez Khattak, Atif Khan and Shahram Tarkai, Shah Farman and others.

Sources said that Shahram Khan Tarkai will be appointed senior minister for health, science and technology. Meanwhile, former frontrunner for chief minister KP Atif Khan will have the portfolio of the ministries of education and energy.

Discussion over the appointment of speaker and deputy speaker will be held in the next session, sources further said.

Imran Khan also resolved issues between Pervez Khattak and Atif Khan over the issue of chief minister KP.

PTI has nominated party leader Asad Qaiser as speaker of the National Assembly and Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as governor of Punjab.

PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed reporters on Friday about the party’s nominations for the posts of NA speaker and Punjab governor.

“We have clear majority in Punjab and we are in a position to form government in the province,” Qureshi said.

Qaiser, who has previously served as speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, brings a wealth of experience with him and enjoys an admirable relationship with all political parties, Qureshi told media.