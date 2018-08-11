Bushra Maneka's ex-husband remarries

LAHORE: The former husband of Pakistan's soon-to-be First Lady has married for the second time, Geo News reported, citing sources and a friend of the groom.



In an event that took place here in the city, Khawar Fareed Maneka, the ex-spouse of Bushra Bibi, formerly known as Bushra Wattoo, wedded Sameera Agha, who becomes his second wife, sources confirmed.



Among the attendees at the wedding ceremony were members of the Maneka family, the groom's sons and daughters, and some close friends.

While speaking to Geo News, Lateef Khan, the groom's friend who was also present at the wedding, confirmed the news of Maneka's second marriage.

Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's first husband, had divorced his then-wife, now married to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, almost 10 months ago.

Bushra Bibi is the third wife of Khan, who is set to assume the Prime Minister office later this month, after he divorced Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan, his former first and second wives, respectively.