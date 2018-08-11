Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Aug 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Underage boys allegedly gang-rape six-year-old girl in Sukkur

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Aug 11, 2018

Geo.tv/Files

SUKKUR: Two underage boys gang-raped a minor girl here in Kandhra area, on the outskirts of the city, an initial medical report released Friday confirmed, after authorities arrested the suspected molesters.

The six-year-old survived and was transferred to a local hospital, where medical tests were conducted to confirm the veracity of her ordeal. The subsequent report authenticated the claim that the under-18 boys had sexually abused the child, the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) for Sukkur noted.

The alleged teenage rapists were arrested after the survivor's father filed a first information report (FIR) about the incident and named the suspects.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM