PPP nominates Murad Ali Shah for CM, Durrani for speaker Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday nominated Murad Ali Shah for chief minister Sindh and Agha Siraj Durrani for speaker Sindh Assembly session, confirmed party leader Nasir Hussain Shah.



The two have served on the same respective positions in the last PPP tenure in the province.

A meeting of the PPP Sindh parliamentary committee, chaired by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto, also nominated Rehana Leghari for deputy speaker slot.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the nominations in the committee meeting. He said that the next provincial cabinet and every party member should perform at their best while maintaining maximum transparency," Shah said.

A Sindh Assembly session has has been summoned on August 13 at 10am, acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Durrani announced a day earlier.

Opposition calls meeting on Monday

Opposition parties in Sindh have called a joint meeting on Monday, which will include representatives from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Domestic Alliance.

The meeting will mull over nominations for chief minister, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman. PTI will take all parties along in making decisions, he added.

Zaman said that they will give tough time to PPP in Sindh and will resist the provincial government if it tries to repeat the "worst 10-year governance".