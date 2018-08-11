Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak to vacate provincial assembly seats

Qaiser will be NA speaker while Khattak is being tipped to become interior minister-Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has asked party leaders Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser to vacate their provincial assembly seats, after the latter was nominated for National Assembly speaker while Khattak will reportedly get a slot in federal cabinet.

The decision was made by a meeting of the senior party leadership, presided over by PTI chief Imran Khan, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told press.

"We have shortlisted three names for the deputy speaker slot. We will finalise the name by tomorrow morning. We consulted over Punjab cheif minister post today as well," Chaudhry said. "Deputy Speaker will be nominated from PTI."

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan will retain his Mianwali seat.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Khattak will be made federal interior ministry in the incoming PTI government.

Earlier it was being reported that Khattak was adamant on being made chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the office he held in the last PTI tenure too.

The party eventually nominated former sports minister Mehmood Khan for the slot.

Asad Qaiser was announced as the nominee by PTI on Friday and has served speaker of KP assembly previously too.