pakistan
Sunday Aug 12 2018

GEO NEWS

Local stage actor Akram Udas escapes suspected assassination attempt




Sunday Aug 12, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Stage actor Akram Udas of local fame survived an assassination attempt Saturday night here near Mandiala Morr, Geo News reported, citing authorities and claims made in a subsequent first information report (FIR) filed with police.

Armed suspects opened fire at Udas' vehicle, which sustained at least six bullets, police said, adding that the actor remained unharmed while the unidentified gunmen managed to escape.

In the FIR filed at Cantt police station, the artiste named a producer at Lahore's Mehfil Theatre for being the facilitator behind the attack. He claimed that he had received a threatening call earlier over his refusal to work with the said producer.

